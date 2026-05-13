Will Benson And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On May 13

Benson is hitting for a .188 BA, .342 OBP and .344 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.