Will Benson And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On May 13
Will Benson and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Benson has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Benson is hitting for a .188 BA, .342 OBP and .344 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.
Jake Irvin (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.