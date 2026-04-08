Will Benson And Reds Take On Marlins On April 8

Benson is hitting for a .227 BA, .261 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored no runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.

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