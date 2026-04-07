FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds

Will Benson

Cincinnati Reds • #30 LF

Will Benson And Reds Play Marlins On April 7

Will Benson and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Benson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Benson is hitting for a .238 BA, .273 OBP and .381 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored no runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Benson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News