Will Benson And Reds Play Marlins On April 7

Benson is hitting for a .238 BA, .273 OBP and .381 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored no runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.