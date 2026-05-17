Will Benson And Reds Play Guardians On May 17

Benson is hitting for a .183 BA, .333 OBP and .324 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 10 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.