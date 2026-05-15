Will Benson And Reds Play Guardians On May 15

Benson is hitting for a .194 BA, .341 OBP and .343 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-5) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.