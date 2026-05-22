Will Benson And Reds Play Cardinals On May 22
Will Benson and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Benson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Benson is hitting for a .171 BA, .315 OBP and .303 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Kyle Leahy (5-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.