Will Benson And Reds Play Cardinals On May 22

Benson is hitting for a .171 BA, .315 OBP and .303 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Kyle Leahy (5-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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