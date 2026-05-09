Will Benson And Reds Take On Astros On May 9

Benson is hitting for a .211 BA, .338 OBP and .386 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored eight runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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