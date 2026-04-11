Will Benson And Reds Take On Angels On April 11

Benson is hitting for a .179 BA, .258 OBP and .286 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored one run. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Angels.

George Klassen (0-0) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.