Wenceel Perez And Tigers Play Royals On April 15

Perez had a .244 BA, .308 OBP and .430 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 47 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 43 runs. Perez recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.53 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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