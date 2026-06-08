Walker Buehler And Padres Play Reds On June 8

Buehler is 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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