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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Play Reds On June 8

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park, on Monday, June 8 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has -124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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