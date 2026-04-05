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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Face Red Sox On April 5

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Buehler has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Buehler is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox are averaging 3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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