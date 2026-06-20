Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Rangers On June 20

Buehler is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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