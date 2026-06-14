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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Orioles On June 14

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Buehler has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Buehler is 3-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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