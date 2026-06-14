Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Orioles On June 14

Buehler is 3-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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