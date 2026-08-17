Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Mets On Aug. 17
Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Buehler has -156 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Buehler is 7-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.