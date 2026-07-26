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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Face Marlins On July 26

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has -164 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Buehler is 6-5 with a 5.23 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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