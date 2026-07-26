Walker Buehler And Padres Face Marlins On July 26

Buehler is 6-5 with a 5.23 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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