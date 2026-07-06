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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Play Diamondbacks On July 6

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Monday, July 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 5-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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