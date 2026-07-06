Walker Buehler And Padres Play Diamondbacks On July 6

Buehler is 5-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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