Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 6

Buehler is 6-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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