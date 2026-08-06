FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 6

Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 6-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News