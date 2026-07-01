Walker Buehler And Padres Face Cubs On July 1

Buehler is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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