Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 12

Buehler is 7-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.