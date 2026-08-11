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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Face Brewers On Aug. 11

Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 6-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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