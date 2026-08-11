Walker Buehler And Padres Face Brewers On Aug. 11

Buehler is 6-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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