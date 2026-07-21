Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Braves On July 21

Buehler is 5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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