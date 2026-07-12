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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Face Blue Jays On July 12

Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Buehler is 5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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