Walker Buehler And Padres Face Blue Jays On July 12
Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Buehler is 5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.