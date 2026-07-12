Walker Buehler And Padres Face Blue Jays On July 12

Buehler is 5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.