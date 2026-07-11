Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Blue Jays On July 11

Buehler is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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