Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Blue Jays On July 11
Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has -132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Buehler is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.