Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Athletics On May 22

Buehler is 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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