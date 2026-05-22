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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Athletics On May 22

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Athletics at Petco Park, on Friday, May 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has +112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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