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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Rangers On May 24

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 7:20 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Urena is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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