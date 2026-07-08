Walbert Urena And Angels Face Rangers On July 8

Urena is 5-7 with a 3.03 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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