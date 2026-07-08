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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Face Rangers On July 8

Walbert Urena will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Urena has -115 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 5-7 with a 3.03 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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