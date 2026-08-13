Walbert Urena And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 13

Urena is 7-8 with a 2.83 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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