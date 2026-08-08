Walbert Urena And Angels Face Marlins On Aug. 8
Walbert Urena will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Urena has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Urena is 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up three hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.