Walbert Urena And Angels Face Marlins On Aug. 8

Urena is 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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