Walbert Urena And Angels Play Mariners On July 2

Urena is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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