Walbert Urena And Angels Play Mariners On July 2
Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Urena has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Urena is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.