FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Play Mariners On July 2

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Urena has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News