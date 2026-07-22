Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Cardinals On July 22
Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 4:07 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Urena is 6-7 with a 2.78 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.