Walbert Urena And Angels Square Off Against Cardinals On July 21

Urena is 5-7 with a 2.88 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up just one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.