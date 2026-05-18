Walbert Urena And Angels Play Athletics On May 18

Urena is 1-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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