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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Play Athletics On May 18

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Urena has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 1-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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