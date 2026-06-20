Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Athletics On June 20

Urena is 4-5 with a 2.60 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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