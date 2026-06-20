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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Take On Athletics On June 20

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Urena has -160 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 4-5 with a 2.60 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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