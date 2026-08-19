Walbert Urena And Angels Face Astros On Aug. 19

Urena is 8-8 with a 2.67 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.