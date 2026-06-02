Wade Meckler And Angels Face Rockies On June 2

Meckler is hitting for a .286 BA, .310 OBP and .500 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored three runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Meckler has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (4-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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