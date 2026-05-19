Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On May 19

Guerrero is hitting for a .285 BA, .374 OBP and .378 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 28 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. Guerrero has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Will Warren (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.