Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Yankees On June 14

Guerrero is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .366 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 39 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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