FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Yankees On June 14

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .366 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 39 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News