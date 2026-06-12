Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Yankees On June 12

Guerrero is hitting for a .282 BA, .375 OBP and .365 SLG with a 10.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 38 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 26 runs. Guerrero has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Ryan Weathers (2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.