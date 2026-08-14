Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Yankees On Aug. 14

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .337 OBP and .356 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 60 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole (6-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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