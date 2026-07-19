Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 19

Guerrero is hitting for a .265 BA, .349 OBP and .362 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 52 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 41 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (6-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.