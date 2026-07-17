Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On July 17

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .346 OBP and .357 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 51 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 41 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Padres) he went 0 for 4.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (6-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.