Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play White Sox On April 5

Guerrero is hitting for a .286 BA, .429 OBP and .393 SLG with an 8.6% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored three runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (1-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start of the season.

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