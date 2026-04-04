Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face White Sox On April 4

Guerrero is hitting for a .292 BA, .452 OBP and .292 SLG with a 6.5% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored two runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Grant Taylor (0-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.