Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face White Sox On April 3

Guerrero is hitting for a .300 BA, .481 OBP and .300 SLG with a 3.7% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Grant Taylor will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

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