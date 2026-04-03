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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face White Sox On April 3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .300 BA, .481 OBP and .300 SLG with a 3.7% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Grant Taylor will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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