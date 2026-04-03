Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face White Sox On April 3
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .300 BA, .481 OBP and .300 SLG with a 3.7% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.
Grant Taylor will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.