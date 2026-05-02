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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Twins On May 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .342 BA, .430 OBP and .453 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 19 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (1-0) starts for the Twins, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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