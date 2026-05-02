Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Twins On May 2

Guerrero is hitting for a .342 BA, .430 OBP and .453 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 19 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (1-0) starts for the Twins, his third this season.

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