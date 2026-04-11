Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 11

Guerrero is hitting for a .304 BA, .429 OBP and .435 SLG with an 8.9% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored five runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.