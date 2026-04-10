Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Twins On April 10

Guerrero is hitting for a .268 BA, .412 OBP and .366 SLG with a 9.8% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored three runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

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