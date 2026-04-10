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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Twins On April 10

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .268 BA, .412 OBP and .366 SLG with a 9.8% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored three runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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