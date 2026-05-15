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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Tigers On May 15

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .288 BA, .381 OBP and .372 SLG with an 11.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 24 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. Guerrero has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

The Tigers will send Brenan Hanifee (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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