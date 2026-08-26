Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 26

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .354 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 62 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Randy Dobnak (2-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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