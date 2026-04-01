Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Rockies On April 1

Guerrero had a .292 BA, .381 OBP and .467 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .848, which ranked 19th in MLB, and he scored 96 runs. In 680 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 84 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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